iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Israel ETF (NYSEARCA:EIS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 176,430 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the February 26th total of 112,335 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 287,559 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Israel ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,296,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 36,455.5% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after acquiring an additional 46,663 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,139,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Israel ETF by 122.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI Israel ETF Stock Down 3.9%

EIS traded down $4.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.89. 627,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,860. iShares MSCI Israel ETF has a one year low of $67.96 and a one year high of $127.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $734.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.41.

iShares MSCI Israel ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Israel ETF (EIS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Israel Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of Israeli firms. EIS was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

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