Short Interest in Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MSSM) Rises By 32.5%

Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MSSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 31,264 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the February 26th total of 23,589 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,372 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF by 803.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $760,000.

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Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of MSSM stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.56. 525,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,311. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $674.98 million, a PE ratio of 18.16 and a beta of 1.52. Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $37.16 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Morgan Stanley Pathway Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (MSSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation through an actively managed portfolio of US mid- and small-cap equity securities. The fund utilizes a multi-manager strategy in constructing the portfolio. MSSM was launched on Nov 18, 1991 and is issued by Morgan Stanley.

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