Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 277,012 shares, a growth of 62.7% from the February 26th total of 170,214 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 782,939 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JMBS remained flat at $44.91 on Friday. 1,265,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,506. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $43.59 and a 52-week high of $46.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.79.

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Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.1905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.1%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 503,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. VestGen Advisors LLC lifted its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 53,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1,114.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 155,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after acquiring an additional 142,537 shares during the last quarter.

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The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

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