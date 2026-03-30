Short Interest in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Rises By 45.2%

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,801,183 shares, a growth of 45.2% from the February 26th total of 1,929,266 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,524,813 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Evercore reduced their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on JHG

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CTO William B. Cassidy sold 16,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $885,819.69. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 118,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,941.53. This represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Megan Podzorov sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $84,546.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 12,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,332.96. This represents a 11.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,229 shares of company stock worth $7,239,650. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JHG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 134.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JHG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.36. 3,316,142 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,417,261. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.18. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $46.55. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $28.26 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $996.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.09 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 25.83%.The firm’s revenue was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is a global asset manager offering a broad range of investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative strategies. The firm provides portfolio management services to institutional clients, financial intermediaries and individual investors. Its product lineup includes actively managed mutual funds, separate accounts and exchange-traded funds, designed to meet a variety of risk-return objectives and investment horizons.

The company was formed in May 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group and Henderson Group, combining decades of investment expertise in both the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.