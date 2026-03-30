SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,686,374 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 26th total of 1,279,379 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,902,138 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FEZ. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,006,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 224.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 20.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 445,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,604,000 after acquiring an additional 75,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 25.8% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 14,182 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:FEZ traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $59.80. 1,782,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,003. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.44.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

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