Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO) Decreases By 33.4%

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,692 shares, a drop of 33.4% from the February 26th total of 13,042 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,861 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETO. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000.

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Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. 59,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,037. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $31.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.78.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Announces Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.1733 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.0%.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (NYSE: ETO) is a closed-end management investment company listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The fund’s primary objective is to provide high after-tax total return, with a secondary emphasis on high current income. To meet these goals, ETO invests predominantly in dividend-paying equity securities of companies around the world, seeking to balance growth potential with income generation in a tax-efficient manner.

The fund employs a combination of long equity positions and options strategies, including covered call writing, to enhance income and manage portfolio volatility.

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