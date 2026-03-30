Short Interest in MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Decreases By 33.6%

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,959,503 shares, a decline of 33.6% from the February 26th total of 11,982,222 shares. Approximately 199.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,388,661 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Price Performance

FNGU stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $14.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,184,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,200. MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $34.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 million, a P/E ratio of 37.17 and a beta of 4.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.30.

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MicroSectors FANG+ 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

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The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

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