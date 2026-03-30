Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,522,390 shares, a growth of 41.2% from the February 26th total of 1,786,979 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,186,498 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Hafnia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Hafnia in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Dnb Carnegie cut Hafnia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hafnia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hafnia Stock Down 0.9%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAFN. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Hafnia by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 431,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 194,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hafnia by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 815,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 576,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hafnia by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 233,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 49,409 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Hafnia by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 731,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 92,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hafnia during the second quarter valued at about $55,000.

NYSE:HAFN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,770,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,754. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Hafnia has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $599.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.64 million. Hafnia had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 35.54%.

Hafnia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This is an increase from Hafnia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. Hafnia’s payout ratio is 102.94%.

About Hafnia

(Get Free Report)

Hafnia is a global shipping company listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HAFN. The firm specializes in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products, providing safe and reliable shipping solutions across key global trade lanes. Its core operations focus on the carriage of gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other clean petroleum products, catering to the needs of oil majors, trading houses and independent refiners.

The company operates a modern fleet of double-hulled product tankers, managed to comply with stringent safety and environmental standards.

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