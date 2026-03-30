Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Short Interest Up 56.0% in March

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,202,816 shares, an increase of 56.0% from the February 26th total of 2,052,626 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,218,616 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 6.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Mohawk Industries Trading Down 2.5%

MHK stock traded down $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.16. 1,314,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,421. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day moving average of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.19. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $95.16 and a 1 year high of $143.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.19.

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Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MHK. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 16th. Barclays set a $121.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore set a $143.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mohawk Industries

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $595,165.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,935 shares in the company, valued at $6,514,942.65. This represents a 8.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $1,246,336 in the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 216.1% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

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Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

Further Reading

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