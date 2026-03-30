Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X CleanTech ETF (NASDAQ:CTEC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,314 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the February 26th total of 2,406 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,581 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X CleanTech ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X CleanTech ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Finally, BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Global X CleanTech ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,252,000.

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Global X CleanTech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTEC traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.24. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129. Global X CleanTech ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $64.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.48.

Global X CleanTech ETF Company Profile

The Global X CleanTech ETF (CTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global CleanTech index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies involved in the development and production of technologies that reduce negative impact on the environment. CTEC was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

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