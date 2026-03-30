Short Interest in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Rises By 26.9%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 101,435,731 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the February 26th total of 79,904,394 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,302,194 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 35.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $241.66. 15,504,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,126,109. The company has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $250.95. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $271.60.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2000 ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Acumen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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