Rep. Julia Letlow Purchases Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Representative Julia Letlow (Republican-Louisiana) recently bought shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). In a filing disclosed on March 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Cisco Systems stock on February 2nd. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH INVESTMENT ACCOUNT #025” account.

Representative Julia Letlow also recently made the following trade(s):

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Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BXP (NYSE:BXP) on 2/20/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) on 2/20/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Expand Energy (NASDAQ:EXE) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) on 2/17/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Vistra (NYSE:VST) on 2/17/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) on 2/12/2026.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) on 2/12/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) on 2/12/2026.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.30. The company had a trading volume of 5,077,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,830,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.11 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $309.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.35.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The network equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. HSBC increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CSCO

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $134,410.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,076,329.51. The trade was a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 19,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,485,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 671,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,003,220. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 46,431 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,820 over the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 33,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 13,656 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 24,146 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Letlow

Julia Letlow (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She assumed office on April 14, 2021. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Letlow (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the primary scheduled on November 3, 2026.

Julia Letlow earned a doctorate. Letlow’s career experience includes working as a senior administrator with the University of Louisiana at Monroe.

About Cisco Systems

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Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

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