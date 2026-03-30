Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Hits New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.01 and last traded at $41.9250, with a volume of 3155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GSHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $121.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.60.

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Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $78.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Louis Goldberg bought 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.85 per share, with a total value of $250,038.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,575 shares in the company, valued at $250,038.75. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $1,948,000. 3G Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP now owns 462,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,798,000 after acquiring an additional 237,500 shares during the period. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 136,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,981 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,382,000.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

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