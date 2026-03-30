Short Interest in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) Increases By 21.9%

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 94,159 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the February 26th total of 77,255 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,966 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:CNET traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.78.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ZW Data Action Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ZW Data Action Technologies stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.65% of ZW Data Action Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies, Inc provides cloud-based software and digital solutions for the insurance industry in China. Through its subsidiaries, the company offers a multi-tenant insurance platform designed to streamline policy administration, underwriting, claims processing and distribution management. Its core suite of SaaS products enables property and casualty carriers, life insurers, brokers and agents to launch new products quickly, automate routine processes and integrate data from third-party sources for enhanced decision-making.

Beyond its software offerings, ZW Data Action Technologies delivers business process outsourcing services via a dedicated call center that handles customer support, policy issuance, claims intake and other administrative functions.

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