Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Sets New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.5720, with a volume of 526952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PTEN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.11.

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Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 2.5%

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of -46.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 1.94%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -160.00%.

Insider Activity at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, Director Robert Wayne Drummond, Jr. sold 164,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $1,677,409.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 268,475.0% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 10,739 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company’s core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

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