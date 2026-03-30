Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Barclays

Pony AI (NASDAQ:PONY – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.36% from the company’s current price.

PONY has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie Infrastructure started coverage on Pony AI in a research note on Monday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pony AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pony AI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of Pony AI in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

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Pony AI Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PONY stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $8.98. 1,991,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 6.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.71. Pony AI has a twelve month low of $4.11 and a twelve month high of $24.92.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pony AI by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 50,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 24,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pony AI by 340.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 52,694 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 653,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 452,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Pony AI by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,840,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,193,000 after acquiring an additional 671,606 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pony AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,609,000.

Pony AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pony.ai develops autonomous driving technologies for passenger and goods transportation. The company offers an end-to-end self-driving stack that combines perception, planning and control systems with proprietary hardware and software. Pony.ai’s solutions support robotaxi services and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) deployments across urban and suburban environments.

Founded in late 2016 by James Peng and Sean Gong, Pony.ai operates research and development centers in Fremont, California, as well as in Guangzhou and Beijing, China.

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