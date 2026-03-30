Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.10 and last traded at $27.4250, with a volume of 46568 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVE. Zacks Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Cenovus Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 3.0%

The stock has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.96.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 7.92%.The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 37.91%.

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Purpose Unlimited Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter worth $8,685,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 11,202 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cenovus Energy

(Get Free Report)

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, together with downstream refining and marketing activities. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus operates a mix of oil sands thermal and dilbit assets, conventional oil and gas properties, and owns refining and midstream assets designed to move and process hydrocarbons into finished petroleum products for commercial markets.

The company was originally formed as a spin‑off from Encana Corporation in 2009 and has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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