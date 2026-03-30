iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (BATS:IEO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $131.00 and last traded at $131.00, with a volume of 3266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.99.

Key iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF News

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF this week:

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iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter valued at $506,000.

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iShares U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Exploration & Production Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil exploration and production sub-sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are engaged in the exploration for and extraction, production, refining, and supply of oil and gas products.

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