ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Sets New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

ReNew Energy Global PLC (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.47, with a volume of 17861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RNW shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on ReNew Energy Global from $8.15 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of ReNew Energy Global from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $6.03 price objective on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

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ReNew Energy Global Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.90.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 16th. The company reported $0.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $349.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.33 million. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ReNew Energy Global PLC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ReNew Energy Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the second quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.56% of the company’s stock.

About ReNew Energy Global

(Get Free Report)

ReNew Energy Global PLC is an independent power producer specializing in the development, construction, ownership and operation of utility-scale renewable energy projects. Headquartered in Gurugram, India, the company focuses on onshore wind farms, solar photovoltaic plants and hybrid energy systems, often paired with battery energy storage to enhance grid stability and dispatch flexibility. ReNew Energy Global markets electricity under long-term power purchase agreements, serving utilities, distribution companies and corporate offtakers.

The company’s core business activities encompass site identification, project design, procurement, construction management and ongoing asset management.

Further Reading

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