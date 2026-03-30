Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.74 and last traded at $37.1050, with a volume of 961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Riley Exploration Permian presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on REPX

Riley Exploration Permian Price Performance

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $802.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.08%.

Riley Exploration Permian announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 18% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Riley Exploration Permian

In related news, insider Corey Neil Riley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $95,935.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 158,565 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,266.65. The trade was a 2.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bobby Riley sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total value of $347,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 336,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,363,312.49. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 210.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc (NYSE:REPX) is a special purpose acquisition company formed to identify, acquire and operate assets in the oil and natural gas sector, with a dedicated focus on the Permian Basin. Incorporated in Delaware, the company completed its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange and is positioned to pursue a business combination with one or more upstream or midstream energy businesses. Riley Exploration Permian’s strategy centers on leveraging the region’s prolific reservoirs and existing infrastructure to drive growth and value for its shareholders.

The company seeks to target exploration and production assets in both the Midland and Delaware sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where extensive pipeline networks and favorable geologic characteristics support efficient development.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.