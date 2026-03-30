Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.74 and last traded at $16.9010, with a volume of 7917 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on ATHM shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research cut shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

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Autohome Trading Up 1.1%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.55. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.12.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Autohome had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $208.96 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Autohome by 12.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,968,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,497,000 after purchasing an additional 868,151 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Autohome by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,308,693 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,228 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. M&G PLC now owns 3,420,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $75,243,000 after buying an additional 413,287 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autohome by 25.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,052 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after purchasing an additional 678,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autohome by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,852,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

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Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

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