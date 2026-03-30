FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Short Interest Update

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 125,147 shares, a growth of 27.1% from the February 26th total of 98,444 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 11,588 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.8 days.

FinWise Bancorp Price Performance

FINW traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.82. 273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.96. FinWise Bancorp has a twelve month low of $13.48 and a twelve month high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $216.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.32 million. FinWise Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 10.66%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FinWise Bancorp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FINW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of FinWise Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FinWise Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FinWise Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in FinWise Bancorp by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 186.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 26,115 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 7.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in FinWise Bancorp by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares during the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FinWise Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FinWise Bancorp is the bank holding company for FinWise Bank, a digital‐first community bank headquartered in Lindon, Utah. The company specializes in providing commercial lending and deposit products to marketplace lending platforms, fintech companies and small to mid‐sized businesses across the United States. FinWise Bancorp operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, FinWise Bank, which is FDIC‐insured and leverages a technology‐driven model to deliver banking services efficiently.

The company’s primary business activities include participant financing arrangements for marketplace lenders and other fintech platforms, as well as direct commercial loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.