Short Interest in LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) Increases By 27.3%

LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 3,185,491 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 26th total of 2,502,873 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,772,126 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTM traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.80. The company had a trading volume of 185,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,593. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.50. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $70.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.89.

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LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.34. LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 136.61% and a net margin of 10.07%.The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in LATAM Airlines Group by 113.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in LATAM Airlines Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.10 price target on LATAM Airlines Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LATAM Airlines Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

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LATAM Airlines Group Company Profile

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LATAM Airlines Group SA is a Chilean-based airline holding company formed in 2012 through the merger of LAN Airlines of Chile and TAM Linhas Aéreas of Brazil. The Group offers passenger and cargo air transportation services across South America and beyond, operating under a multi‐brand strategy that encompasses several nationally recognized carriers. Headquartered in Santiago, Chile, LATAM is structured to serve diverse market segments with full-service, premium and low‐cost offerings.

The core business activities of LATAM Airlines Group include scheduled domestic and international passenger flights, air cargo services and maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) capabilities through its technical divisions.

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