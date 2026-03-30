Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE) Decreases By 19.1%

ProShares Ultra Real Estate (NYSEARCA:URE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 4,090 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the February 26th total of 5,053 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,599 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Real Estate

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth about $806,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate by 364,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

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ProShares Ultra Real Estate Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA URE traded up $1.93 on Monday, reaching $59.31. 939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,475. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.25. ProShares Ultra Real Estate has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $69.14. The company has a market cap of $53.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 2.00.

ProShares Ultra Real Estate Cuts Dividend

About ProShares Ultra Real Estate

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.2054 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th.

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ProShares Ultra Real Estate (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market. Component companies include those that invest directly or indirectly through development, management or ownership of shopping malls, apartment buildings and housing developments, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) that invest in apartments, office and retail properties.

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