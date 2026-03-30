Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $66.03 and last traded at $66.2870, with a volume of 3494 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $65.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Matador Resources from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

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Matador Resources Trading Up 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.71.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $847.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 24.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 225.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5,927.3% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 663 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 361.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Gilpin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

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