Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Decreases By 19.2%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,776,845 shares, a decrease of 19.2% from the February 26th total of 7,146,286 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 251,831 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 22.9 days.

China Construction Bank Trading Up 8.9%

OTCMKTS:CICHF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,573. China Construction Bank has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.99.

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About China Construction Bank

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China Construction Bank Corporation (OTCMKTS:CICHF) is one of the largest commercial banks in China, offering a comprehensive range of financial products and services. Its core business activities include corporate banking, personal banking, and treasury operations. The bank provides lending solutions, deposit accounts, trade financing, cash management, and foreign exchange services to meet the needs of governments, state-owned enterprises, multinational corporations, small and medium-sized enterprises, and individual customers.

Founded in 1954 and restructured as a joint-stock commercial bank in 1996, China Construction Bank has grown into a key player in China’s banking sector, ranking among the country’s “Big Four” state-owned banks.

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