SunocoCorp (NYSE:SUNC) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

SunocoCorp LLC (NYSE:SUNC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $62.8930, with a volume of 443946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SunocoCorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Raymond James Financial raised SunocoCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered SunocoCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Get SunocoCorp alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SUNC

SunocoCorp Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SunocoCorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $126,936,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SunocoCorp during the fourth quarter valued at $76,886,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SunocoCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,696,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,776,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SunocoCorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,976,000.

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP is an energy infrastructure and fuel distribution master limited partnership. Sunoco LP is based in DALLAS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SunocoCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunocoCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.