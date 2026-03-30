Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Core Natural Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.00 and last traded at $112.8040, with a volume of 2211 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CNR shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Core Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Core Natural Resources from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Core Natural Resources from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Core Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

Get Core Natural Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Core Natural Resources

Core Natural Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.79 and a 200-day moving average of $88.66.

Core Natural Resources (NYSE:CNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The energy company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.54 million. Core Natural Resources had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 3.68%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Core Natural Resources, Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Core Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.29%.

Insider Activity at Core Natural Resources

In other Core Natural Resources news, CEO James A. Brock sold 40,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $4,122,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,115,000. This represents a 28.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Rothka sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $97,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,855.40. The trade was a 16.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 51,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,118,890 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,297,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Core Natural Resources by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,169,543 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $221,044,000 after purchasing an additional 294,312 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Core Natural Resources by 10,023.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,720 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,624,000 after purchasing an additional 292,799 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $22,741,000. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Core Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $20,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

About Core Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Core Natural Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company’s PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users. This segment includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the central preparation plant.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.