Wells Fargo & Company Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Stock

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

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Bank OZK Stock Up 0.7%

OZK traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $44.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,304. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.93. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.47.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $436.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Bank OZK

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 234.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 91,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 64,196 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bank OZK by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Bank OZK by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Villanova Investment Management Co LLC increased its stake in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 126,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,812,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK, formerly known as Bank of the Ozarks, is a regional commercial bank headquartered in Little Rock, Arkansas. Established in 1903, the bank offers a full suite of banking products and services to both individual and corporate clients. Through a combination of organic growth and targeted acquisitions, Bank OZK has built a diversified lending portfolio and a strong deposit franchise.

The bank’s core operations focus on commercial real estate lending, including acquisition, development and construction financing.

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