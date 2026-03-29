Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM) Upgraded to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Quantum Biopharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Quantum Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QNTM opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.82. Quantum Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.07 and a 1 year high of $38.25.

Quantum Biopharma (NASDAQ:QNTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.49). Equities research analysts expect that Quantum Biopharma will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quantum Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNTM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Quantum Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Quantum Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quantum Biopharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quantum Biopharma Ltd. is a biotechnology pharmaceutical research and development company, which focuses on the cultivation, process, and sale of medical cannabis. It operates through the Biotechnology and Strategic Investments segments. The Biotechnology segment is involved in the research and development of the company’s three drug candidates consisting of FSD-PEA, Lucid-PSYCH, and Lucid-MS. The Strategic Investments segment is focused on generating returns and cashflow through the issuance of loans secured by residential or commercial property.

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