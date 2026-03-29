Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Lowered to Sell Rating by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Ondas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Ondas from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Ondas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Glj Research set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.25.

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Ondas Price Performance

ONDS opened at $8.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.47. Ondas has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. Ondas had a negative net margin of 270.37% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ondas will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ondas news, CEO Eric A. Brock sold 475,000 shares of Ondas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $4,612,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,461,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,188,786.05. The trade was a 24.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ondas

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avion Wealth increased its position in Ondas by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Ondas by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Ondas by 1,005.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in Ondas by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 4,600.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

More Ondas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets. Maxim raised its target to $22 and Northland bumped its target to $18 while Needham reiterated bullish forecasts — these raises signal stronger analyst confidence and provide upside narrative for shareholders. Analysts set Ondas stock price target Benzinga coverage

Multiple analyst upgrades and higher price targets. Maxim raised its target to $22 and Northland bumped its target to $18 while Needham reiterated bullish forecasts — these raises signal stronger analyst confidence and provide upside narrative for shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Deal/news flow around Mistral and robotics is driving constructive narrative on Ondas’ expanding defense and robotics exposure — analysts and outlets are framing the Mistral arrangement as a strategic growth catalyst. Ondas Mistral Deal Recasts Defense Role

Deal/news flow around Mistral and robotics is driving constructive narrative on Ondas’ expanding defense and robotics exposure — analysts and outlets are framing the Mistral arrangement as a strategic growth catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Q4 2025 results show strong revenue growth but an EPS miss: revenue beat estimates (~$30.1M vs. ~$27.5M est.) which supports the growth story, while the ($0.39) EPS miss and very negative margins underscore ongoing profitability challenges. Investors are weighing growth vs. near-term losses. Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights

Q4 2025 results show strong revenue growth but an EPS miss: revenue beat estimates (~$30.1M vs. ~$27.5M est.) which supports the growth story, while the ($0.39) EPS miss and very negative margins underscore ongoing profitability challenges. Investors are weighing growth vs. near-term losses. Neutral Sentiment: HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2030 EPS forecast (from $0.38 to $0.28) but maintained a Buy rating and a $17 target — a modest caution on modeled long-term profits while still signaling upside. HC Wainwright note

HC Wainwright trimmed its FY2030 EPS forecast (from $0.38 to $0.28) but maintained a Buy rating and a $17 target — a modest caution on modeled long-term profits while still signaling upside. Negative Sentiment: Potential near-term selling pressure: the company filed to register up to 1,928,532 shares for possible resale by certain stockholders — market participants often view secondary resale registrations as a source of future dilution or supply. What’s Going On With Ondas Stock Friday?

About Ondas

(Get Free Report)

Ondas Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: ONDS) develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company’s Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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