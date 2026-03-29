Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised Community Bancorp from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Community Bancorp stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $187.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.31. Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $42.80.

Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CMTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 24.67%.The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter.

Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Insider Transactions at Community Bancorp

In other Community Bancorp news, CEO Christopher L. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, with a total value of $31,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,470. This trade represents a 10.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Laforce bought 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 9,859 shares in the company, valued at $295,770. The trade was a 9.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,528 shares of company stock valued at $173,116. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Community Bancorp

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Community Bancorp (NASDAQ: CMTV) is a bank holding company that provides commercial banking and related financial services through its subsidiary banking operations. The company focuses on deposit-taking and lending activities typical of community-oriented banks, serving the needs of individual customers, small and medium-sized businesses, and local organizations.

Its primary products and services include core deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage and real estate finance, and payment and treasury management services designed to support local business cash flow and day-to-day banking needs.

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