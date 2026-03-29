MetLife’s (MET) “Moderate Buy” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated their moderate buy rating on shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $87.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MET. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore set a $95.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.42.

Get MetLife alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MET

MetLife Price Performance

NYSE MET opened at $67.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.54. MetLife has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $83.85.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.15. MetLife had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $52.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 3rd were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 3rd. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 205.8% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in MetLife by 790.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Gunpowder Capital Management LLC dba Oliver Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MetLife, Inc is a global provider of insurance, annuities and employee benefit programs. Headquartered in New York City, the company offers a range of risk protection and retirement solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. Its core businesses include life insurance, group benefits, retirement products such as annuities, and supplemental health products including dental and disability coverage.

In addition to traditional life and group insurance, MetLife provides workplace benefits and voluntary products distributed through employer-sponsored programs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.