SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. $GLPI

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1,956.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,264 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $16,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 62.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC raised its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

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Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.17 and a 1-year high of $51.44.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.24% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $407.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Gaming and Leisure Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.060-4.110 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $805,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 65,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,482.23. This trade represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 130,429 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,421.73. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,042 shares of company stock valued at $3,203,844. Company insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership and management of gaming and entertainment properties. Established in 2013 as a spin-off from Penn National Gaming, the company was designed to acquire and hold real estate assets associated with casinos, racetracks and other gaming facilities, while leasing those assets back to operating partners under long-term, triple-net lease agreements.

The company’s core activities involve identifying attractive gaming real estate, structuring lease agreements that align tenant incentives with property performance, and actively managing its portfolio to enhance asset value.

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