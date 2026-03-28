SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Hubbell Inc $HUBB

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 842.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,483 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBB. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hubbell by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 630.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 84 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell in the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

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Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $480.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. Hubbell Inc has a 1-year low of $299.42 and a 1-year high of $533.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $496.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.79.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 15.29%.Hubbell’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Hubbell has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.150-19.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, VP Katherine Anne Lane sold 4,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $2,330,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,540,012.80. This represents a 23.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 2,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.73, for a total transaction of $1,362,221.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,592 shares in the company, valued at $1,357,508.16. This trade represents a 50.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,689 shares of company stock valued at $17,407,395. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hubbell from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore boosted their target price on Hubbell from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hubbell from $465.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE: HUBB) is an industrial manufacturer and distributor of electrical and electronic products serving a range of end markets including commercial and residential construction, industrial, and utility customers. Founded in 1888 by Harvey Hubbell, the company has a long history in electrical innovation and product development and is headquartered in Connecticut. Hubbell designs, manufactures and sells components and systems that enable the distribution and control of electrical power and provide lighting solutions for indoor and outdoor environments.

The company’s offerings span a broad portfolio of products used by contractors, utilities, original equipment manufacturers and facility owners.

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