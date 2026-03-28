INDUS (ETR:INH) Shares Down 1.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €27.55 and last traded at €28.25. Approximately 39,968 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average daily volume of 22,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at €28.70.

INDUS Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $735.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €30.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.80.

INDUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring. The firm typically invests in middle market and mature companies. It primarily makes long-term investments in medium-sized manufacturing companies in energy and environmental technology; infrastructure and logistics technology, intelligent logistic infrastructure; automation, measurement and control technology; medical engineering; life science; construction and safety technology; industry; digitalization; green tech; medical equipment for the ageing society; innovative construction technology; and public and private security sectors.

Further Reading

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