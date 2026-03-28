Aton Resources (CVE:AAN) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. 15,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 23,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$1.08 price target on Aton Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$1.08.

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Aton Resources Stock Down 2.2%

About Aton Resources

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.07.

(Get Free Report)

Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and base metal deposits. Aton Resources Inc is based in Vancouver, Canada.

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