Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Stock Price Down 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. Approximately 46,822 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 84,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APYRF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

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Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.33.

(Get Free Report)

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is a Canada-based real estate investment trust that owns, develops and manages urban office environments in key metropolitan markets. Established in 2003, the trust focuses on acquiring and revitalizing centrally located office buildings, with an emphasis on preserving historic and architecturally significant properties. Allied Properties REIT is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and its units trade in the United States on the OTC Markets under the symbol APYRF.

The company’s portfolio comprises primarily low-rise and mid-rise office buildings situated in major urban business districts, including Toronto’s downtown core and select properties in Montréal, Ottawa and Vancouver.

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