Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Trading Up 1.3% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) traded up 1.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.7125 and last traded at $12.08. 8,725 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 6,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

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About Suzuki Motor

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Suzuki Motor Corporation is a Japan-based manufacturer of automobiles, motorcycles, marine engines and power products. Headquartered in Hamamatsu, Shizuoka Prefecture, the company develops and sells a range of compact cars, sport-utility vehicles and light commercial vehicles, alongside a diverse lineup of motorcycles and all-terrain vehicles. In addition to road vehicles, Suzuki produces outboard motors for recreational and commercial marine applications, as well as generators and other small power systems.

Founded in 1909 by Michio Suzuki as Suzuki Loom Works, the company entered the motorcycle market in the early 1950s before launching its first automobile, the Suzulight, in 1955.

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