Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Short Interest Update

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 15,333 shares, a decline of 88.7% from the February 26th total of 135,502 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 159,074 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 2,996.1% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $333,000.

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Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.45. 109,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,326. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.24. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $34.08.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral. COM was launched on Mar 30, 2017 and is managed by Direxion.

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