Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Randstad Holding NV (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.17 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 10732 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RANJY. Zacks Research raised Randstad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Randstad from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Randstad Stock Down 1.9%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.88.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Randstad had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 1.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Randstad Holding NV will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Randstad Company Profile

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Randstad N.V. (OTCMKTS:RANJY) is a leading global provider of human resource services and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Diemen, Netherlands, the company specializes in connecting organizations with both temporary and permanent talent across a wide range of industries, including administrative, industrial, finance, engineering, healthcare and IT sectors.

The company’s service offering encompasses staffing and recruitment, inhouse services, professional and executive search, and managed services such as recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and workforce management.

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