Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Receives $206.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $206.3158.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUOL shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duolingo to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Evercore reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Duolingo Stock Down 2.8%

Duolingo stock opened at $95.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo has a 1-year low of $91.61 and a 1-year high of $544.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.58. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $282.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.95 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 39.91% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Duolingo’s quarterly revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Duolingo will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duolingo

In other Duolingo news, Director James H. Shelton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $99.76 per share, with a total value of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,632 shares in the company, valued at $960,888.32. This represents a 107.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.52, for a total value of $452,490.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,751.12. The trade was a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 14,939 shares of company stock valued at $1,676,291 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duolingo

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EFG International AG bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duolingo by 82.2% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

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Duolingo, Inc (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a technology-driven education company that operates a widely used language-learning platform. Founded in 2011 by Luis von Ahn and Severin Hacker, Duolingo offers a freemium service featuring bite-sized lessons, gamified exercises and adaptive learning algorithms. The company’s core product is its mobile and web application, which supports instruction in more than 40 languages, ranging from widely spoken tongues such as English and Spanish to lesser-taught options including Irish and Swahili.

In addition to its flagship language courses, Duolingo has expanded its product suite to include the Duolingo English Test, an on-demand, computer-based English proficiency exam designed for academic and professional admissions.

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