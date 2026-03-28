Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) Receives $27.67 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.6667.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Benitec Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Benitec Biopharma in a report on Monday, March 9th.

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Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of BNTC stock opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $352.77 million, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $17.15.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that Benitec Biopharma will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Benitec Biopharma news, Director Suvretta Capital Management, L purchased 77,387 shares of Benitec Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $1,040,081.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,700,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,370,620.80. This trade represents a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTC. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Benitec Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,920,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,548,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671,845 shares in the last quarter. Siren L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $10,439,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $10,102,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $8,776,000. 52.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Benitec Biopharma

(Get Free Report)

Benitec Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ: BNTC) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing gene-silencing therapies for serious human diseases. The company’s proprietary DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) platform is designed to enable sustained expression of small RNA molecules that specifically target and silence disease-causing genes. By integrating RNAi sequences directly into DNA constructs, ddRNAi aims to provide a long-term therapeutic effect from a single administration.

Benitec’s lead programs include development of ddRNAi candidates for chronic hepatitis B virus infection and for certain ocular conditions.

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