Brokerages Set Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS) PT at $54.57

Shares of Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.5714.

KGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Kodiak Gas Services from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kodiak Gas Services from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kodiak Gas Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st.

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Kodiak Gas Services Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE KGS opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.11. Kodiak Gas Services has a 52 week low of $29.25 and a 52 week high of $60.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). Kodiak Gas Services had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 6.16%.The firm had revenue of $332.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kodiak Gas Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kodiak Gas Services will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kodiak Gas Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Kodiak Gas Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kodiak Gas Services

In other news, Director Alexander Newsom Darden acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $273,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,750. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pedro R. Buhigas sold 13,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $776,987.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,952.79. This represents a 24.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 11,433 shares of company stock worth $624,360 and sold 58,673 shares worth $3,269,110. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Gas Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Gas Services by 1,850.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kodiak Gas Services by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kodiak Gas Services by 1,501.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Kodiak Gas Services by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Gas Services

(Get Free Report)

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil. The Other Services segment provides a range of contract services, including station construction, maintenance and overhaul, and other ancillary time and material-based offerings.

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