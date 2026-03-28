Dominari (DOMH) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dominari (NASDAQ:DOMH – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its results before the market opens on Monday, March 30th. Analysts expect Dominari to post earnings of ($0.17) per share and revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter.

Dominari Trading Down 7.1%

DOMH opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.83. Dominari has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $8.40.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominari

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominari during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Dominari during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dominari in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominari in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Susquehanna Advisors Group Inc. bought a new position in Dominari in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Dominari from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominari presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Dominari

Dominari Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominari Holdings Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anticancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The company is also developing an antiviral platform that inhibits replication of viruses, including influenza virus, Ebolavirus and Marburg virus, SARS-CoV, MERS-CoV, and SARS-CoV-2.

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