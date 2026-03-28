Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ (ALNY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $425.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Partners lowered their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $370.00 to $351.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $415.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $535.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.84.

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY opened at $317.36 on Wednesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $205.87 and a twelve month high of $495.55. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.59 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $330.67 and a 200 day moving average of $400.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.18). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $523,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 36,606 shares in the company, valued at $11,993,955.90. The trade was a 4.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total transaction of $2,227,692.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,315,464.20. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 53,923 shares of company stock valued at $18,072,087 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

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Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: ALNY) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Founded to translate the scientific discovery of RNAi into new medicines, Alnylam applies small interfering RNA (siRNA) technology to silence disease-causing genes. The company develops therapies designed to provide durable disease modification by targeting underlying genetic drivers across a range of rare and more prevalent conditions.

Alnylam has advanced multiple siRNA-based products into commercialization, initially using lipid nanoparticle delivery and more recently employing GalNAc-conjugate chemistry to enable targeted delivery to the liver with subcutaneous dosing.

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