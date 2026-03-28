GSK’s (GSK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reissued their buy rating on shares of GSK (LON:GSK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,100 price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,900 to GBX 2,250 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,940 price target on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,600 to GBX 1,675 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,966.43.

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GSK Stock Performance

LON:GSK opened at GBX 2,041 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.20. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,282. The stock has a market cap of £81.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,040.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,831.29.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX 172 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 37.19%. Analysts expect that GSK will post 175.980975 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at GSK

In other GSK news, insider Anne Beal bought 196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,179 per share, for a total transaction of £10,150.84. Also, insider Wendy Becker bought 411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,963 per share, with a total value of £8,067.93. Insiders bought a total of 11,447 shares of company stock valued at $24,273,097 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Key GSK News

Here are the key news stories impacting GSK this week:

About GSK

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GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D. The company offers shingles, meningitis, respiratory syncytial virus, flu, polio, influenza, and pandemic vaccines. It also provides medicines for HIV, oncology, respiratory/immunology, and other specialty medicine products, as well as inhaled medicines for asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and antibiotics for infections.

Further Reading

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