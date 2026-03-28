Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX) Short Interest Up 141.9% in March

Ocean Park International ETF (NASDAQ:DUKX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,502 shares, a growth of 141.9% from the February 26th total of 621 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,991 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ocean Park International ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DUKX opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day moving average of $26.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 0.52. Ocean Park International ETF has a 12 month low of $20.98 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

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Ocean Park International ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.3%. This is a positive change from Ocean Park International ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 30th.

About Ocean Park International ETF

The Ocean Park International ETF (DUKX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates across international equity ETFs. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKX was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

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