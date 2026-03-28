Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Receives $14.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.8333.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Research cut Kohl’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kohl’s from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on Kohl’s from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Kohl’s from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

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Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.85. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 21.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Kohl’s by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,181,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,630,000 after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,597,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,250,000 after buying an additional 620,070 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 7.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,042,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,501,000 after buying an additional 351,691 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,703,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 47,037 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth about $49,796,000. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kohl’s Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl’s has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer’s merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

Further Reading

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