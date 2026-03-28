Brokerages Set Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) PT at $23.88

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.6250.

HNRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Hallador Energy in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. B. Riley Financial raised Hallador Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research lowered Hallador Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Hallador Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 18,664.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 609,318 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Apis Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hallador Energy by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 914,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HNRG stock opened at $17.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.81. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.14 million, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.22.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. Hallador Energy had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 8.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Hallador Energy will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hallador Energy

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Hallador Energy Company is a coal producer and mine operator trading on NASDAQ under the symbol HNRG. The company’s primary business activities center on the production and sale of bituminous thermal coal. Hallador’s operations encompass two surface mines: the Shoal Creek Mine located in southwestern Indiana and the Bull Mountain Mine situated in eastern Montana. Both sites are designed to extract high-quality coal reserves for the power generation market.

Hallador Energy markets its coal primarily to electric utilities and industrial customers across the United States.

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